The Institute for Learning in Retirement-East affiliated with Baldwin Wallace University in Berea opened winter registration for continuing education classes.
The program provides college-level courses without exams. Winter term begins Jan. 19 and runs for six weeks through Feb. 25. Registration is available only by mail and is due by Jan. 14. For the registration address, call 216-987-2985 or email ilreast@bw.edu.
All courses will be presented online using Zoom. Topics include theater, history, financial planning, current events, political science, religion, music, art appreciation and more. The schedule of courses can be found at bw.edu/ilr-east.
Tuition is $15 per course for members and $20 per course for nonmembers. Annual membership costs $30. Tuition has been reduced because classes will be offered online instead of in-person.