Chaviva High School in Cleveland Heights will present Rivka Ravitz, the chief of staff to Reuven Rivlin, the 10th president of the state of Israel, at 8 p.m. Nov. 21.
Ravitz will share her story of how a haredi mother of 12 who was born to American olim gained influence in Israeli politics, and how she balances her personal and professional life.
The presentation is open to the entire community, and will be held at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, 2463 South Green Road. Register online at chavivahighschool.org.