WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year’s inductees are Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, Rick Jackson of Ideastream Public Media and Jim O’Bryan of the Lakewood Observer. The late Michael Heaton of The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com will receive special recognition.
For ticket information and to register, visit bit.ly/3sDFdGg.