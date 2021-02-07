Park Synagogue will present “Rock & Roll Jews” at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 13 via Zoom.
The evening will begin with a brief Havdalah service to mark the end of Shabbat. After there will be a fun virtual presentation about rock and roll Jews by Dave Milberg, a veteran radio DJ who has been broadcasting since 1965. He will spotlight 70 years of Jews who rocked, using photos and soundbites of their songs. His presentation includes Cleveland’s own Belkin Productions.
The event is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by
Feb. 10 to receive the Zoom link. Register through the Park website at parksynagogue.org For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The event is sponsored by Park’s Gesher Group for baby-boomer age members and friends.