The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is seeking participants for a Rocket League Esports Tournament at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Participants will compete with students across the country in a safe environment. JCC tournaments guarantee at least two matches and prizes for winning teams.
Register by the day of the event at jccyoungstown.org/esports. Participants can play in the JCC Esports Arena at 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown, or virtually. The tournament is free for JCC members and $10 for nonmembers.