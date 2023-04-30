Authors Dr. Michael Roizen, first chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic, and Albert Ratner, partner of RMS Corporations and former CEO and board co-chair of Forest City Realty Trust, will speak about their book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” at 11 a.m. May 1 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. The talk is part of the JCC’s Cleveland Jewish Book Festival.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/bookfest.