The Rotary Club of Cleveland and Computers Assisting People will host a community open house and computer donation drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 4415 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
As part of the event, community members can tour the CAP workshop and drop off their donations of desktop computers, laptops, monitors, printers, peripherals, mice, cords and other computer-related items like speakers, scanners, tablets and USB devices. Donated PCs and laptops should be able to run Windows 10 when refurbished/repaired. No LCD monitors will be accepted.
RSVPs are requested to cap@magnuminc.com or rotarycle@gmail.com.