Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will speak at one of the Cleveland Leadership Center's The Way Forward Leader Lunch Breaks from noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 virtually on Zoom.
The talk, titled "Hatred: an ever-present pandemic," will cover how the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is tackling antisemitism and hate locally, nationally and internationally. Rudin-Luria is a member of Leadership Cleveland's Class of 2020.
According to the Cleveland Leadership Center's website, The Way Forward Leader Lunch Breaks are a series of virtual discussion and workshops on topics to help you move forward in our new and uncertain world.
To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/3PoKiLt.