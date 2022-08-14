Cleveland Leadership Center

Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will speak at one of the Cleveland Leadership Center's The Way Forward Leader Lunch Breaks from noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 virtually on Zoom.

The talk, titled "Hatred: an ever-present pandemic," will cover how the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is tackling antisemitism and hate locally, nationally and internationally. Rudin-Luria is a member of Leadership Cleveland's Class of 2020.

According to the Cleveland Leadership Center's website, The Way Forward Leader Lunch Breaks are a series of virtual discussion and workshops on topics to help you move forward in our new and uncertain world.

To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/3PoKiLt.

