Ruffing Montessori School in Cleveland Heights will hold a virtual admissions open house from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 23. Participants can meet the head of school and faculty and hear from current parents and alumni, and explore classrooms.
Pre-registration is required at ruffingmontessori.net.
To schedule a personal tour or individual virtual session, or for any questions, contact Julie Haffke, director of admissions and enrollment management, at 216-321-7571, ext. 302, or julieh@ruffingmontessori.net.