The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club will hold its “Springtime Sippers” mixology class from 7 to 9 p.m. May 6 at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.
Hosted with Watershed Distillery and led by Tinnie Hascher, the class will teach attendees how to make three spring-themed cocktails – vodka, gin and bourbon – while tasting them throughout. StoneWater chefs will also have prepared bites that pair with each drink.
Every guest will be given a bar kit featuring a shaker, spoon, muddler and jiggler to use during class and take home afterward, and a recipe card for each drink. All social distancing protocols will be followed and tables will be placed 6 feet apart.
Tickets are $80 per person. For reservations, call or email Whitney Neidus at
440-461-4653, ext. 232 or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.