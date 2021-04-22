The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is hosting Cin Cin, an Italian wine tasting and dinner pairing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 24 at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.
Led by Cory Deibel of Vintage Wine Distributors and StoneWater chefs, the event will feature five courses. Each course will have a unique wine pairing to go with the menu items.
Tickets are $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Space is limited. All featured wines will be available for purchase during the evening with a 10% discount.
For reservations, call general manager Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4653, ext. 232, or wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.