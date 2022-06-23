The Saint Luke’s Foundation will partner with The City Club of Cleveland to host a community conversation highlighting local efforts that demonstrate community power-building in achieving health equity.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. June 30 at the Morning Star Baptist Church at 10250 Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland.
It will be moderated by Erika Anthony, the executive director of Ohio Transformation Fund and co-founder of Cleveland VOTES. Featured panelists include Jerry Elias Pena, chief of culture and engagement and senior partner of Gradient Think Tank; LaTonya Goldsby, president of Black Lives Matter Cleveland; Greg Groves, an attorney and former member of Buckeye-Woodland Community Congress; and Audrianna Rodrigues, a member of Saint Luke’s Foundation’s resident advancement committee.
Doors for this free public event will open at 4:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3QE5G1l.