Sauder Village, a nonprofit organization and living-history village located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold, will celebrate automobiles throughout time with a gathering of antique cars, music, barnyard animal visits, working craftsmen demonstrations and stories from the 19th and 20th centuries on May 22.
Attendees can view cars made before 1942 and speak with their owners. Vehicles on display will include a 1918 Model T Touring, 1924 Overland Roadster Truck, 1930 Ford Tudor Sedan and a 1941 Hudson Super Six.
A band will perform at the village’s 1920s’ Main Street gazebo starting at 10:30 a.m.
Throughout May, the Historic Village is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The village is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays this season. From June 2 through the end of October, the historic village will be open Wednesday through Saturday.
Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students ages 6 to 16, and free for members and children 5 and under.
Visit saudervillage.org for more information.