For the third year in a row, Crocker Park’s Market Square in Westlake will perform casual wedding ceremonies for couples who are looking to tie the knot and married couples who want to renew their vows on the most romantic day of the year, Feb. 14.
Each ceremony will be 15 minutes and hosted inside the decorated venue of Market Square. The ceremonies will be conducted by a registered officiant based on the schedule of time slots available that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We have loved meeting and celebrating with so many couples over the past two years of hosting ‘I Do’ weddings on the most romantic day of the year,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, in a news release. “As 2021 poses a fresh start for us all, we are looking forward to marrying many more couples and having them feel the Crocker Park community atmosphere our businesses provide.”
Each couple is required to obtain their marriage license before their scheduled ceremony time. Licenses can be purchased at the Cleveland Municipal Court. No witnesses are required to be present during the ceremony, per the state of Ohio, and can only include the couple if desired. There will be a $100 registration fee for each ceremony.
For more information and to make a reservation, visit crockerpark.com/ido.