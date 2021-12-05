Mitchell Schneider, president of First Interstate Properties and co-founder and chairman of Legacy Capital Partners, will discuss “Has the Pandemic Changed How We Will Live, Work, and Shop?” virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 17.
He will share his thoughts about how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced our lifestyles and what impacts it may have on how and where we live, work and shop. Are these permanent changes or temporary and how will real estate be impacted?
Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program presents the free remote lecture.
To register, visit bit.ly/3nJgBKN.