Author Kathryn Schulz will join NPR host Amy Eddings to discuss Schulz’s new book, “Lost & Found,” 7 p.m. March 28 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
Schulz, who is from Shaker Heights, is a staff writer for The New Yorker and author of “Being Wrong.” Her new book is part memoir, part guidebook to the ups and downs of life as it follows three different American families – her father’s, her partner’s and her own. Part of the book also explores the story of her father’s childhood in Tel Aviv and his experience as a Jewish refugee in America.
To register, visit bit.ly/3wuidgb.