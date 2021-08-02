“The Holocaust Art Recovery Initiative: Exposing and Addressing the Historic Injustice of Nazi Looted Artwork” with Jonathan H. Schwartz will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 on Zoom, presented by the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland.
The discussion will examine ongoing injustice of unreturned artwork stolen by Nazis and collaborators. The discussion will look into legislative efforts to address the problem, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Republic of Hungary v. Simon, which decimated art-recovery efforts in U.S. courts, the discovery of government documents exposing the theft of thousands of pieces of still-missing artwork from Jewish communities in Hungary, and how genealogists can help in the effort to reclaim missing parts of Jewish cultural heritage.
Schwartz is an equity partner at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss and represents and launched the Holocaust Art Recovery Initiative with the goal of helping inform the public about still-missing artwork looted from Holocaust survivors and assisting in recovery efforts.
The program is free and open to the public. To register, email rsvp@JGSCleveland.org.