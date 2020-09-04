The “green roof” of Great Lakes Science Center’s parking garage will feature some extra STEM activities over Labor Day weekend, including rockets, chemistry and a fruit flying summer finale. Body Worlds Rx, a special exhibition at the Cleveland center, will run through Jan. 3.
All guests and staff will have their temperatures checked when entering the building and will be required to wear a mask. Building capacity is reduced and guests must buy tickets in advance at greatscience.com and select an arrival time.