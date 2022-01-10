Senders Pediatrics is now accepting applications for its Bee K.I.N.D. (Kid Initiated Nice Deeds) grants.
A total of 10 children ages 3 to 10 in Northeast Ohio will be awarded $75 microgrants for their ideas on how to spread kindness in their school, neighborhood and community. The goal of the initiative is to empower children to see that no act of kindness is too small and that their individual acts can add up and have an impact on the world, according to a news release.
“Children who learn to treat others with kindness can carry these values throughout their lives,” Joan Morgenstern, who is spearheading the project and is a parent coach and educator at Senders Pediatrics, said in the release. “We believe acts of kindness have ripple effect – in short, kindness is contagious. Our goal is that this grant opportunity will encourage kids to spread kindness within their schools and neighborhoods.”
The deadline for applications is Jan. 28. Winners will be notified Feb. 7. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/kindgrants or call Morgenstern at 216-291-9210, ext. 153.
Senders Pediatrics is in South Euclid.