The Solon Recreation Department will hold a health, wellness and disease seminar series with Dr. Gary Hoffman, retired chair of the department of rheumatic and immunologic diseases at Cleveland Clinic and the Lerner College of Medicine, starting Oct. 24 at the Solon Community Center.
Hoffman, who is a professor emeritus, has authored over 350 articles and edited four books, has taught body function, health, disease and prevention to children, adults, doctors and other professors worldwide, according to a news release. Following the seminars, attendees should better understand body function and illness, and be a better partner with their doctors in providing medical care, the release said. The sessions are designed for any generation.
Held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., topics will range from the anatomy of illnesses, arthritis, the gastrointestinal system to the brain and nervous system, the immune system, the heart, diabetes and kidney function. Other dates are Nov. 7, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, 2023, Feb. 13, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 12 and July 10.
The seminars are free, but registration is required. To register, visit solonohio.org.
The community center is at 35000 Portz Parkway in Solon.