Partners in Torah is in the midst of a weekly digital series, “10 Steps to the New You,” featuring 10 ways to improve one’s connection to Torah and Judaism. The Tuesday series at 8 p.m. opened Jan. 26 and closes March 30.
The 10 steps are based on a curriculum originally created by England’s late Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks entitled “10 Paths to G-d.” In each episode of the David and Hedy Adler Jewish Heritage Series, Rabbi Pinchas Landis, education director of Partners in Torah, interviews a rabbi.
Here are the upcoming programs: Feb. 16, mitzvot with Rabbi David Orlofsky, a Jerusalem-based speaker, writer and video podcast host; Feb. 23, tzedakah, with Rabbi Menachem Nissel, senior educator for NCSY International in Jerusalem; March 2, chesed with Rabbi Paysach J. Krohn of Brooklyn, an author, speaker and mohel; March 9, faith with Rabbi Binyomin Friedman of Dunwoody, Georgia; March 16, Israel with Rabbi Mordechai Becher, senior lecturer for the Gateways Organization at Yeshiva University, of Passaic, N.J.; March 23, kiddush Hashem with Rabbi Ephraim E. Shapiro of North Miami Beach, Fla.; and March 30, responsibility with Rabbi Steven Burg, director of Aish HaTorah International in Jerusalem.
To register or view the first three episodes, featuring Rabbi Benzion Klatzko of Monsey, N.Y, on Jewish identity, Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg of Cedarhurst, N.Y, on prayer, and Rabbi Eitiel Goldwicht of Jerusalem, visit torahcleveland.com/10steps. To view episodes live, visit torahcleveland.com/live.