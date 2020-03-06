Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Entrees & Insights, a series of community meals and discussions presented by the Beachwood synagogue, will be held from March 15 through June 28 in congregant’s homes.
Dinners will be on Sundays starting at 6 p.m. and cost is $100 per person.
The topic March 15 will be “Gefilte Fish and the Emerging Food Scene,” with Lisa Sands of Edible Cleveland and Jeremy Umansky, a semifinalist for the 2020 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category and owner and executive chef at Larder.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2TgCxxz.