Congregation Shaarey Tikvah and Israel Bonds are teaming up to launch a new fundraising program using the sale of Israel Bonds to provide direct support to the state of Israel and, upon the two-year bond maturity, to benefit the congregation’s building fund. The program runs through Jan. 21.
In a letter to the congregation from president Jessi Shapiro, the bonds purchased by Shaarey Tikvah will mature in two years, at which point the principle and earned interest will return to the synagogue’s newly-established building fund.
“The fund further improves our financial stability and fiscal discipline by letting us save up for the ongoing maintenance of our sanctuary, building, and property,” Shapiro said. “So, by funding CST’s purchase of Israel Bonds, you’re supporting Israel now and CST’s physical spaces in the future. In addition, in recognition of the board’s ongoing commitment to investing in Israel and the synagogue’s financial future, an anonymous board member has offered to match the first $1,000 of donations to CST’s Israel Bonds program.”
Donations can be made at shaareytikvah.org/donate, noting Israel Bonds under “special instructions.”
For more information about Israel Bonds, contact Michael Holub or Tom Lockshin at 216-454-0180 or cleveland@israelbonds.com.