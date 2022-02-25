The Congregation Shaarey Tikvah men’s club will hold a Day of Caring and Learning focused on community food insecurity from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 27.
From 9 to 10 a.m., there will be a men’s club in-person service opportunity to help pack bags of produce at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry at 2004 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
A virtual panel discussion, “Food Insecurity in NE Ohio,” featuring Julie Johnson, CEO of the Hunger Network, and Chelsea Csuhran, program director of Food Rescue, will be from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be held on Zoom at bit.ly/3BIWbGQ.
To register, email swertheim55@gmail.com.