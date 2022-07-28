The Shaker Arts Council’s Shaker Heights Public Art Green Line tour has added seven new art-wrapped utility boxes, featuring the winners of the 2022 Painting the Town project.
The winners include: Carmen Joachimsmeyer-Gordon, who designed the box at Shaker Heights Middle School and Georgio Sabino III, who designed the box, which includes interactive elements, at the median at Shaker Boulevard and Coventry Road. Other designers are Allison Wooley, Anna Hsu, David Thal and Alicia Vasquez.
For more information, visit shakerartscouncil.org.