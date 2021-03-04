The Shaker Arts Council’s latest project, SHAC on TRAC, is sponsoring a juried art competition for the design of utility boxes located along Shaker Heights rapid tracks. The competition is presented by the arts council in collaboration with the Regional Transit Authority.
Artists 21 years or older that live or work in Shaker Heights or reside in the Shaker Heights School District are eligible. Designs and applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. April 30. For more information and to download the call for artists, application and template, visit shakerartscouncil.org.