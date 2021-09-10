Sept. 13 has been designated by the city of Shaker Heights as its third Democracy Day, approved by Shaker Heights voters in November 2016. It is held every two years within 90 days of the November general election.
An in-person and virtual public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. regarding the initiative’s support of a movement to amend the U.S. Constitution to establish that only human beings, not corporations, are legal persons with Constitutional rights, and that money is not free speech and therefore regulating political contributions and spending does not equate to limiting political speech, according to a news release.
The hearing will be in council chambers at City Hall at 3400 Lee Road. Those attending in person or via Zoom will be granted up to five minutes to speak. A link to join the hearing by Zoom will be available at shakeronline.com/democracyday before Sept. 13.