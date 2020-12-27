The League of American Bicyclists honored the city of Shaker Heights with its second bronze-level bicycle friendly community award.
Shaker Heights is one of 20 communities in Ohio and 485 communities across the country to be recognized by the BFC program for a strong commitment to bicycle-friendly policies, education and infrastructure.
“We have actively worked to improve bicycle infrastructure and to encourage bicycling in our community,” Shaker Heights Mayor David E. Weiss said in a news release. “We are honored to have the League of American Bicyclists recognize our efforts.”
Those efforts have included the completed multipurpose paths on Warrensville Center and Farnsleigh roads in the Van Aken District.