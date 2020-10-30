The Shaker Arts Council has completed Building Blocks, its 2020 utility box-wrapping program. The Lomond Association and Sussex Community Association sponsored boxes that can be seen at the intersections of Chagrin Boulevard and Palmerston Road and Chagrin Boulevard and Norwood Road.
The other four utility boxes wrapped as part of the 2020 Building Blocks program are located at: The intersections of Coventry and Larchmere roads, Southington Road and Van Aken Boulevard, South Woodland and Lee roads, and Fairmount and South Belvoir boulevard.
The arts council invites people to stop by any three of the six newly wrapped utility boxes and snap a photo that can be downloaded at shakerartscouncil.org. Tag or mention @shakerartscouncil or email photos to info@shakerartscouncil.org. Submissions will be entered into a lottery to win one of three $50 restaurant gift cards or a $50 gift certificate for Shaker Arts Council’s Stay-in-Place Zoom art classes. Deadline to submit is Oct. 31.