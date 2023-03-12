The Shaker Schools Foundation will host its 31st annual Red & White gala fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown at 100 Lakeside Ave.
The theme of the event is “Excellence is Inclusive: Providing Opportunities for all Shaker Students.” The gala will feature a student art show, student performances from the Shaker Heights High School drum line, dinner, an online silent auction and a raffle.
CBS “Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue will serve as emcee. Pogue is a member of the Shaker Heights High School class of 1981. There will also be a performance from Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos.
The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets start at $150. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3S8woAk.