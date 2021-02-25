The 29th annual A Night for the Red & White, the Shaker Schools Foundation’s annual benefit for the Shaker schools, will be held virtually from 7:30 to 9 p.m. March 6.
Since 1992, A Night for the Red & White has raised more than $2.9 million dollars for educational enrichment focusing on innovation, arts, health and fitness for all students in the Shaker Heights schools, according to a news release. This year’s event will also launch the Shaker Schools Foundation’s educational equity fund to support key diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives throughout the Shaker schools.
The lineup is as follows: 7:30 p.m., student showcase with special art, music and drama presentations; 8, emcee and Shaker Heights High School graduate Michael Tate, class of 1985, hosts the main program featuring alumni and student appearances, “backstage tours” of student programs, silent auction and raffle; 9, special breakout party rooms for alumni, Shaker neighborhoods and more.
This year’s event will include a tribute to the founding faculty advisers of the MAC Scholars Program, Mary Lynne McGovern and Hubert McIntyre.
The event is free. Special all access premium passes are available for purchase and include a special “Show Must Go On Party Pack” from local Shaker Heights businesses to be enjoyed on the night of the event.
To register, visit shakerschoolsfoundation.org/redwhite