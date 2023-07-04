The Shaker Historical Society’s annual benefit, the Shaker Soiree, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. July 8 on the museum grounds to support the preservation and interpretation of the history of Shaker Heights.
The evening will begin with a champagne hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the garden party at 7, featuring drinks, catering, an auction, raffle and curator-led tours through special exhibitions. Tickets for the champagne hour are $200 each and garden party tickets are $100 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shakerhistory.org/soiree or call 216-921-1201.