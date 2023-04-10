The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood will celebrate Israel’’s 75th birthday with a Yom Ha’atzmaut concert at 7:30 p.m. May 9 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Cleveland, featuring the Shalva Band.
The Shalva Band, comprised of eight musicians with disabilities, performed on season six of “The Rising Star” in Israel.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3n9KOVg or call 216-241-6000. Regular price of tickets is $24, or use code JFED for $12 discounted tickets. For groups of 10 or more, tickets are $5 each and can be purchased by calling 216-640-8600.
For more information, visit jewishcleveland.org.