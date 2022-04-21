Park Synagogue will present a virtual tour of “Shanghai: Safe Haven During the Holocaust,” at 1 p.m. April 24 on Zoom.
The Illinois Holocaust Museum exhibit, which features photos taken by photojournalist Arthur Rothstein and artifacts from survivors, sheds light on this lesser-known moment in Holocaust history when European Jews who had been trying to escape Nazi persecution found refuge in Shanghai, China. The exhibition is a tribute to human endurance as the refugees managed to not only survive but also thrive in difficult conditions.
Following the tour, Clevelander Eric Kisch, who was a young refugee in the Shanghai ghetto during World War II will speak about this family’s experiences.
The program is free and open to the community.
To receive the Zoom link, register at parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.