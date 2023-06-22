Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living, an international nonprofit organization focused on helping people relieve stress and anxiety through meditation, will be leading the Sixth Sense Meditation & Wisdom series for the Cleveland community on June 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Independence High School Auditorium at 6001 Archwood Road in Independence.
According to the Art of Living website, Shankar is a globally renowned humanitarian and is recognized as a leading figure in contemporary meditation. The organization he founded 42 years ago has had an impact in 180 countries, including Israel, where the foundation has a center.
Tickets start at $35 and are $25 for students with ID.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/42Rm4An.