shark&minnow’s sixth annual #sharkATTACK will act in conjunction with #GivingTuesday on Dec. 1.
Staff at shark&minnow support a cause by donating expertise in strategy and design to a Greater Cleveland nonprofit. The selected organization will present its business challenge to shark&minnow’s team, which will provide a strategic and actionable plan to help the organization to turn its challenge into an opportunity, according to a news release.
“Now in its sixth year, we have the unique opportunity through #sharkATTACK to give back to our community during the holiday and giving season by changing the tide for one local non-profit through partnership, empathy and invention,” Brian Jasinski, shark&minnow’s director of design, said in the release.
Greater Cleveland non-profit organizations can submit applications for the initiative at sharkandminnow.com/givingtuesday before noon Nov. 26. The chosen organization will be announced Nov. 27.