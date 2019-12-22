The Shaw Jewish Community Center will host its annual family fun day and open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020.
“We want to showcase to the community all that the Shaw JCC has to offer,” Brenda Hite, membership director, said in a news release. “This is our opportunity to bring families together for big fun, games and entertainment, but also to let the community see for themselves all of the JCC’s benefits. It is really an incredible day and we hope to see a lot of new faces.”
The carnival-themed event features events for children including balloon twisting, carnival crafts, face painting, inflatables for jumping, basketball skills and drills, and cotton candy. JCC facility and The Lippman School tours will be available for adults, along with free chair massages, free 15-minute personal training sessions and the opportunity to try out spin bikes and the vibe room.
Shaw JCC is at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.
For more information, call 330-867-7850.