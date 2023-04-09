Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning will host a remote course, “Passion, Murder and Majesty: Henry VIII and the 8 Tudor Queens,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from April 11 through May 2.
The course covers Henry VIII and how history has painted the eight Tudor queens. It will also look at them through a modern lens, and serves as a companion course to “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
To register, visit bit.ly/3K8ZP1E.