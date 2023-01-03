Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning will host Israeli author Omer Friedlander at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Landmark Centre Building at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood. The program is free and open to the public.
Friedlander will discuss his short story collection, “The Man who Sold Air in the Holy Land.” He will also discuss storytelling, blurred lines between fairy tale, fact and fiction.
He was born in Jerusalem and grew up in Tel Aviv. He studied in England and the United States, where he lives.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3HILnxr.