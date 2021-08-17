Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will begin its fall semester with a free remote lecture and a brief overview of upcoming programs at 7 p.m. Aug. 25.
The Enid and Irving Kushner Lecture “In Search of Ancient Israel: The Historical Roots of the Biblical Narrative,” will be presented by Gary Rendsburg, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Professor of Jewish History in the department of Jewish studies at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.
To register, visit bit.ly/3AtvVyu.