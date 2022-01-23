Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program will continue to offer the majority of its programming in remote format this winter.
Upcoming events include:
• 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 26 through March 2: “Six Great Works of Modern British Poetry” with instructor Shelley Bloomfield;
• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 27 through March 3: “Sculpting The Figure Across Time: The Ancient Mediterranean” with instructors from the Cleveland Museum of Art professional staff;
• 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 27 through March 17: “Frying the Greeks: Stephen Fry on Greek Mythology” with instructor Paula Kalamaras;
• 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 28 through March 4: “The Social and Economic Policies of the Biden Administration” with instructor Earl Leiken;
• 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28: “The Future of Roe v. Wade” with lecturer James Robenalt;
• 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31: “Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens: A Landscape of Diversity” with lecturer John Grabowski.