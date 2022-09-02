Women in the community are invited to “Mama’s Tzimmes, Bubbe’s Honey Cake: Women’s Rosh Hashanah Traditions,” with guest Gila Silverman at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wain Pavilion at Park Synagogue East.
Silverman is the director of Jewish lifelong learning in the Siegel Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She will discuss the High Holy Days and how they connect people to their past and future, using prayer, recipes and communities.
Preregistration is required by Sept. 2. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or call Ellen Petler at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Park Synagogue East is at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.