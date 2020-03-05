“Sing into Spring” will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 15 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The event is for families with children under 5 and grandparents and benefits the Garden Fund.
There will be photo props, 50/50 raffle, carnival games, silent auction, arts and crafts, light refreshments and more.
Admission is $25 for a family pass which includes parents and children, $35 for extended family pass which includes parents, children and grandparents, and a $5 garden activity room entry fee to support the Stanley and Hope S. Adelstein Environmental Fund of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. To purchase tickets, contact Kathy Newman at 216-831-0700, ext. 1375 or visit mandeljcc.org/spring.
Proceeds of the event also benefit the Mandel JCC early childhood programs.