Sister Mary Ann Flannery will speak about “Anti-Semitism and Prejudice Against Jews and Catholics,” at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 21 at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike, as part of Park Synagogue’s sisterhood programming.
Other programming includes “Fun with Yiddish” with Annabelle Weiss at 10; and Rabbi Joshua Skoff discussing “Contemporary Views in the News” at 11:30, with lunch at 12:15 p.m. Cost for lunch is $10.
At 1, Debbie Scolnick will speak about “The Crafter in You.”
For more information and to RSVP, call Rita Weintraub at 440-498-9712.