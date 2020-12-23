Snowga, which is snow yoga, will be offered free at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Shaw Jewish Community Center in Akron. The class is also offered as a virtual option.
Snowga is led by Shaw JCC instructor Kevin Karas and is not only safe and socially distant, but works to combine breathing techniques and yoga poses while in a winter wonderland, according to a news release.
For more information, call 330-867-7850 or email info@shawjcc.org.
The Shaw JCC is at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.