Snowga, which is snow yoga, will be offered free at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Shaw Jewish Community Center in Akron. The class is also offered as a virtual option.

Snowga is led by Shaw JCC instructor Kevin Karas and is not only safe and socially distant, but works to combine breathing techniques and yoga poses while in a winter wonderland, according to a news release.

For more information, call 330-867-7850 or email info@shawjcc.org.

The Shaw JCC is at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.

