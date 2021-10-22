Separated from his mother two weeks after birth, educator Sol Factor will discuss his decades-long experience searching for her in the program “Born Meier Pollack: My Search for Rosa” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Factor was born in a displaced persons hospital in Munich in June 1946. For reasons unknown to him, he was separated from his mother and brought to the United States in 1947 to be adopted. Factor, a Beachwood resident, is a retired history teacher and a part-time instructor in the Jewish studies program at Kent State University.
Selected as a Mandel Fellow through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in 1998, he wrote the teacher guide for the book, “Tell Them We Remember.” He has also created a teacher guide for the film, “Hidden Poland,” a video by the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors. He has since presented workshops and talks about the Holocaust in public schools and universities in Ohio and throughout the United States.
During the Temple Emanu El program, he will discuss his process of searching for his mother with the help of a German exchange student’s mother, his adoption agency and the tracing services at Magen David Adom.
Sponsored by the temple’s brotherhood, the program is free and open to the public. To obtain a Zoom link, RSVP by Oct. 27 to Len Gold, brotherhood vice president of programming, at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.