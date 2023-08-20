The Solon Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Swing for the Green annual golf outing from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Signature of Solon at 39000 Signature Drive.
A dinner ticket is $32, and raffle tickets are $20. For day-of-event activities, guests are encouraged to bring cash. Super tickets, which are $50, include two mulligans, and one entry into the longest putt, longest drive and putting contests. Skins are $40, one per foursome with a 50/50 split. Mulligans are $20 per foursome. Per entry, the putting contest and golf cannon are $5 each, and beat the pro is $20 on Aug. 21.
The raffle features prizes like a gift card tree worth over $1,000 from local businesses, a sports fanatic bundle with various sports memorabilia and tickets to Cleveland sporting events, and the booze barrel featuring a cart of alcohol and other items from local businesses. Participants can purchase raffle tickets, but not attend the golf outing.
For more information, visit solonchamber.com/golf.