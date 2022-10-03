The Solon Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Solon Community Park at 6679 SOM Center Road.
Festivities will include pumpkin decorating, fall fun, a corn box, a petting zoo, crafts, inflatables, music, backyard games and food trucks. About 50 local artisans and crafters will also be set up in a market selling items like soaps, jewelry, gifts and home decor. The market is presented in conjunction with Avant-Garde Arts & Crafts Show.
Admission and parking is free. Parking is available at the park and in the lots to the south by Solon Middle School.
For more information, contact Tracy Sullivan at tsullivan@solonohio.org.