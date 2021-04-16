The city of Solon will hold Solon Home Days July 24 and July 25.

The event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. July 24 and 1 to 7 p.m. July 25 at Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road in Solon.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments