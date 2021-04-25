Solon Rotary’s A Night at the Races fundraiser will take place at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Mayfield Road Drive-In in Munson Township.

Guests will be able to bid on video horse races from inside their vehicles. The event also includes a silent and live auction.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a $15 coupon for concessions and two drink tickets for beer and wine. Tickets for young professionals age 35 and under are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3tNSIBY.

The funds raised will be used to assist with local food security and purchase protective gear for Solon safety forces.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments