Solon Rotary’s A Night at the Races fundraiser will take place at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Mayfield Road Drive-In in Munson Township.
Guests will be able to bid on video horse races from inside their vehicles. The event also includes a silent and live auction.
Tickets are $50 per person and include a $15 coupon for concessions and two drink tickets for beer and wine. Tickets for young professionals age 35 and under are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3tNSIBY.
The funds raised will be used to assist with local food security and purchase protective gear for Solon safety forces.